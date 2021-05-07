BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 10, 2021

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.022 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DHF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that DHF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.17, the dividend yield is 8.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DHF was $3.17, representing a -1.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.21 and a 37.83% increase over the 52 week low of $2.30.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DHF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

