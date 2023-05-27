BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) Declares $0.02 Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund said on May 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.18 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 7, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 8, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $2.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.96%, the lowest has been 7.25%, and the highest has been 14.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.95 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.30%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHF is 0.06%, a decrease of 5.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.86% to 11,605K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 1,767K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,725K shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHF by 0.23% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 1,028K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,125K shares, representing a decrease of 9.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHF by 13.94% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 983K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 998K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHF by 91.28% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 906K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 820K shares, representing an increase of 9.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHF by 74.45% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 874K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 510K shares, representing an increase of 41.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHF by 142.69% over the last quarter.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc.

