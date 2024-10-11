BNY Mellon Gains on Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues & AUM Rise Y/Y

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s BK third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.52 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41. Also, the bottom line reflects a rise of 19.7% from the prior-year quarter.



Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.



BK shares have gained 1.3% in the pre-market trading on better-than-expected results.



Results have been primarily aided by a rise in fee revenues and net interest income (NII). The assets under custody and/or administration (AUC/A) and assets under management (AUM) balances grew on a solid market rally. However, a rise in non-interest expenses and provisions hurt the results to some extent.



Net income applicable to common shareholders (GAAP basis) was $1.11 billion or $1.50 per share, up from $958 million or $1.22 per share in the year-ago quarter. We had projected a net income applicable to common shareholders of $986.3 million.

BK’s Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Total revenues increased 5.2% year over year to $4.65 billion. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.52 billion.



NII was $1.05 billion, up 3.1% year over year. The rise reflected improved investment securities portfolio yields and balance sheet growth, partly offset by changes in the deposit mix. Our estimate for the metric was $898.3 million.



The net interest margin (NIM) contracted 2 basis points (bps) to 1.16%. Our estimate for NIM was 1.10%.



Total fee and other revenues increased 5.8% year over year to $3.6 billion. The rise was primarily driven by an increase in investment services fees, foreign exchange revenues, investment management and performance fees, financing-related fees, and investment and other revenues. Our estimate for the same was $3.59 billion.



Total non-interest expenses (GAAP basis) were $3.1 billion, up marginally from the prior-year quarter. The rise was due to a fall in costs related to software and equipment charges, professional, legal and other purchased services, distribution and servicing costs, business development costs, and other costs. We had projected non-interest expenses of $3.07 billion.

BNY Mellon’s Asset Balances Improve

As of Sept. 30, 2024, AUM was $2.14 trillion, up 17.7% year over year. The rise reflected higher market values and the favorable impact of a weaker U.S. dollar. Our estimate for AUM was $2.06 trillion.



AUC/A of $52.1 trillion increased 14% year over year, primarily reflecting higher market values, client inflows and net new business.

BK’s Credit Quality Deteriorates

The allowance for loan losses, as a percentage of total loans, was 0.43%, up 11 bps from the prior-year quarter. As of Sept. 30, 2024, non-performing assets were $211 million, up significantly from $48 million in the year-ago quarter.



In the reported quarter, the company recorded $23 million of provision for credit losses. In the prior-year quarter, provisions were $3 million. We had expected the metric to be $6.6 million.

BNY Mellon Capital Position: Mixed Bag

As of Sept. 30, 2024, the common equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.9%, the same as of the Sept. 30, 2023 level. Tier 1 leverage ratio was 6%, down from 6.1% as of Sept. 30, 2023.

BK’s Share Repurchase Update

In the reported quarter, BNY Mellon repurchased shares worth $725 million.

Our Take on BNY Mellon

High interest rates, BK’s global expansion efforts, and a strong balance sheet position are likely to keep supporting its top-line growth. Also, robust AUM balance is another positive. However, concentration risk due to the company’s higher dependence on fee-based revenues, higher funding costs, and elevated expenses are worrisome.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Quote

Currently, BNY Mellon carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Release Dates of Other Major Banks

BankUnited, Inc. BKU is scheduled to report quarterly results on Oct. 22. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKU’s third-quarter earnings has been unchanged over the past seven days. Currently, BKU carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).



Truist Financial Corporation TFC is slated to report quarterly results on Oct. 17. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TFC’s third-quarter earnings has been unchanged over the past seven days. TFC also carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.