Markets
BK

BNY Mellon Explores Merger With Northern Trust In Early-Stage Talks : Report

June 22, 2025 — 09:41 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) approached Northern Trust (NTRS) last week to express interest in a potential merger, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The chief executives of BNY and Northern Trust had at least one conversation, though no specific offer was discussed, according to the report.

BNY may approach Northern Trust with a formal bid in the future, although a transaction is not guaranteed, the Journal added.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BK
NTRS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.