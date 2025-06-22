BNY Mellon Explores Merger With Northern Trust In Early-Stage Talks : Report

(RTTNews) - The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) approached Northern Trust (NTRS) last week to express interest in a potential merger, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The chief executives of BNY and Northern Trust had at least one conversation, though no specific offer was discussed, according to the report.

BNY may approach Northern Trust with a formal bid in the future, although a transaction is not guaranteed, the Journal added.

