BNY Mellon expects $100-mln revenue hit in first quarter from Russia pullback
(Adds details, background)
March 17 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp
The annual revenue of the world's largest custodian bank is also expected to reduce by $80 million to $100 million going forward, the bank said, adding it has halted buying Russian securities under its investment management business.
Operating in Russia has become harder for Western financial institutions as international sanctions crimp the country's economy. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine "a special operation".
Last week, Wall Street giants Goldman Sachs Group Inc
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: UKRAINE CRISIS/BNY MELLON (UPDATE 1)
