BNY Mellon Expands in Saudi Arabia, Partners With NCB Capital

As part of its efforts to expand presence outside the United States and increase share in asset servicing, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK has entered an alliance with Saudi Arabia’s largest asset manager and investment bank, NCB Capital, which is a unit of National Commercial Bank.



Through this partnership, the bank is seeking institutional investors in Saudi Arabia for its “global custody and associated asset-servicing activities.”



With the help of this arrangement, investors in the region could have all of their custody needs handled by BNY Mellon and NCB Capital instead of them having to use various providers across regions.



BNY Mellon’s chairman of international, Hani Kablawi, stated, “This is about putting their local market reach and client base together with our global connectivity and capability set and giving them and their clients that access that they wouldn’t have otherwise.”



Akash Shah, BNY Mellon’s head of strategy and global client management, said, “This is an opportunity to create a homegrown hero who can extend their capabilities globally through our reach and for us to access the market through our partnership with them.”



Notably, in July, the company received conditional regulatory approval to establish a presence in Riyadh and open an office in the region.

BNY Mellon has been continuously trying to gain foothold in foreign markets. Given the huge growth potential of overseas securities markets and a rise in complex new securities; long-term growth prospects of the industry are encouraging.



In fact, over the next few years, the company’s international revenues are expected to continue improving as the demand for personalized services rises across the globe.



