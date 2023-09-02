BNY Mellon ETF Trust - BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) Declares $0.29 Dividend

BNY Mellon ETF Trust - BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF said on August 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.29 per share ($3.47 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 5, 2023 will receive the payment on September 8, 2023.

At the current share price of $46.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.45%.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in BNY Mellon ETF Trust - BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKHY is 0.59%, a decrease of 31.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 45.17% to 2,147K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Total Investment Management holds 607K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 563K shares, representing an increase of 7.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKHY by 28.14% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 253K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares, representing an increase of 16.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKHY by 11.65% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 244K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares, representing an increase of 13.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKHY by 3.57% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 227K shares.

Cetera Investment Advisers holds 120K shares.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.