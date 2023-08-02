BNY Mellon ETF Trust - BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) Declares $0.29 Dividend

BNY Mellon ETF Trust - BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF said on July 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.29 per share ($3.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2023 will receive the payment on August 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $46.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.37%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in BNY Mellon ETF Trust - BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKHY is 0.86%, an increase of 5.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 143.38% to 1,573K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Total Investment Management holds 607K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 563K shares, representing an increase of 7.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKHY by 28.14% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 212K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares, representing an increase of 44.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKHY by 79.42% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 210K shares.

Integrated Wealth Concepts holds 87K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing an increase of 13.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKHY by 10.03% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 72K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares, representing a decrease of 139.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKHY by 68.11% over the last quarter.

