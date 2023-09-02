BNY Mellon ETF Trust - BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) Declares $0.13 Dividend

BNY Mellon ETF Trust - BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF said on August 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.13 per share ($1.51 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 5, 2023 will receive the payment on September 8, 2023.

At the current share price of $41.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.67%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in BNY Mellon ETF Trust - BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKAG is 1.07%, a decrease of 26.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.96% to 9,608K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,791K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,655K shares, representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKAG by 6.64% over the last quarter.

Sentinel Pension Advisors holds 1,139K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,102K shares, representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKAG by 3.71% over the last quarter.

Stadion Money Management holds 1,090K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,057K shares, representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKAG by 16.87% over the last quarter.

Total Investment Management holds 961K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 920K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKAG by 30.25% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 674K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKAG by 1.31% over the last quarter.

