BNY Mellon ETF Trust - BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) Declares $0.12 Dividend

August 01, 2023 — 07:24 pm EDT

BNY Mellon ETF Trust - BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF said on July 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.43 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2023 will receive the payment on August 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $41.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.41%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in BNY Mellon ETF Trust - BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 29.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKAG is 0.96%, a decrease of 47.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 9,697K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BKAG / BNY Mellon ETF Trust - BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Shares Held by Institutions

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,655K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,613K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKAG by 88.54% over the last quarter.

Sentinel Pension Advisors holds 1,139K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,102K shares, representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKAG by 3.71% over the last quarter.

Stadion Money Management holds 1,057K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 424K shares, representing an increase of 59.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKAG by 142.60% over the last quarter.

Total Investment Management holds 961K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 920K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKAG by 30.25% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 667K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 657K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKAG by 75.99% over the last quarter.

