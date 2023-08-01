BNY Mellon ETF Trust - BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) Declares $0.12 Dividend

BNY Mellon ETF Trust - BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF said on July 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.43 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2023 will receive the payment on August 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $41.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.41%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in BNY Mellon ETF Trust - BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 29.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKAG is 0.96%, a decrease of 47.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 9,697K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,655K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,613K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKAG by 88.54% over the last quarter.

Sentinel Pension Advisors holds 1,139K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,102K shares, representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKAG by 3.71% over the last quarter.

Stadion Money Management holds 1,057K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 424K shares, representing an increase of 59.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKAG by 142.60% over the last quarter.

Total Investment Management holds 961K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 920K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKAG by 30.25% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 667K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 657K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKAG by 75.99% over the last quarter.

