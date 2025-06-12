Markets
BNY Mellon Elevates CEO Robin Vince To Chairman, Joe Echevarria Named Lead Independent Director

June 12, 2025 — 12:10 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) announced Thursday that its Board of Directors has unanimously elected Chief Executive Officer Robin Vince to serve as Chairman, effective September 1. Vince, who joined BNY Mellon's board and became CEO on August 31, 2022, will now oversee board agendas, drive strategic initiatives, and manage enterprise risk.

Simultaneously, Joe Echevarria who chaired the board from 2016 to 2019 will return as lead independent director.

BK is currently trading at $89.43 down 0.13 or 0.15 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

