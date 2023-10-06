BNY Mellon, Deloitte defeat bulk of analyst's trade secret case

By Daniel Wiessner

Oct 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday revived a single claim in an investment analyst's lawsuit accusing Bank of New York Mellon Corp of improperly sharing a valuation tool he created with Deloitte, allowing the consulting firm to reverse-engineer his work.

A three-judge panel of the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said analyst Andre Pauwels failed to take steps to safeguard his model for evaluating energy-sector investments, and could not now claim that it was a trade secret and the two firms had misappropriated it.

But in a 2-1 split, the court said Pauwels could pursue an unjust enrichment claim against BNY Mellon for allegedly sharing the model with Deloitte to avoid paying the firm to develop a similar one.

BNY Mellon and Deloitte did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Pauwels' lawyer, Joshua Schiller of Boies Schiller Flexner, said he was grateful that Pauwels could pursue the claim against BNY Mellon.

"While we think that all of his claims should have been revived, even the single claim of unjust enrichment is enough for us to hold BNYM accountable for their treatment of Mr. Pauwels and his trade secrets," Schiller said in an email.

Pauwels, who is based in London, began working with BNY Mellon as an independent contractor in 2009 and later developed a model for valuing energy investments, according to court filings.

In 2018, he discovered that BNY Mellon had shared spreadsheets containing his formulas and equations with Deloitte, which the bank had retained to review wind-energy investments. Pauwels confronted his contacts at BNY Mellon and the company stopped working with him.

He sued BNY Mellon and Deloitte in 2019, accusing the bank of fraud and negligent misrepresentation and both companies of trade secret misappropriation, unfair competition, and unjust enrichment.

BNY Mellon acknowledged that it had shared the information with Deloitte as it was shifting Pauwels' work to the firm, but said nothing in his contracts with the bank protected the information he provided.

A federal judge in Manhattan dismissed the entire case in 2021 and the 2nd Circuit on Friday mostly affirmed.

Pauwels had sufficiently alleged that BNY Mellon used his model to save money while shifting his work to Deloitte, but the remaining claims all failed, the court said.

Pauwels could have sought assurances that his model would be kept confidential before sending it to various BNY Mellon employees, or protected the spreadsheets with passwords or encryption, Circuit Judge Robert Sack wrote.

And Deloitte did not obtain the model through fraud or deception, but "as part of an ordinary business arrangement," Sack wrote, joined by Circuit Judge Beth Robinson.

In a partial dissent, Circuit Judge Dennis Jacobs said BNY Mellon should not have to face the surviving claim because it never agreed not to share his work.

The case is Pauwels v. Bank of New York Mellon Corp, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-21.

For Pauwels: Joshua Schiller of Boies Schiller Flexner

For BNY Mellon: Michael Banks of Morgan Lewis & Bockius

For Deloitte: John Hartmann of Kirkland & Ellis

