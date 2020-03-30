BNY Mellon Confirms Thomas Gibbons As Full Time CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) announced Monday that Thomas Gibbons has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He served as interim CEO since September 2019.

Prior to being named interim CEO in September, Gibbons served as Vice Chairman and CEO of Clearing, Markets and Client Management. Prior to that role, he was BNY Mellon's Chief Financial Officer for nine years, Chief Risk Policy Officer for six years, among others during his distinguished career with the company.

The Board conducted a comprehensive search process over a number of months, and concluded Gibbons is the right person for the job.

Joseph Echevarria, a member of BNY Mellon's Board of Directors since February 2015, will continue to serve as Independent Chairman of the Board.

