BNY Mellon (BK) Partners With CIFC to Boost Private Credit

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. BK announced partnership expansion between its Investment Management business and alternative credit specialist CIFC. This will enhance product offerings across both public and private markets, particularly in the U.S. private credit.



BNY Mellon has been providing services to CIFC as a valuable client for more than 10 years. This partnership is in alignment with the company’s expansion efforts and enable its investment management business to access CIFC’s U.S. direct lending strategy. It will be done through its global distribution platform for clients across EMEA and APAC where the product is available for sale.



Cathinka Wahlstrom, chief commercial officer at BNY Mellon, said, “In our 240th year of business, we are proud to leverage centuries of expertise as we partner with clients to understand their unique objectives and innovate to expand their capabilities."



The strategic move is a consequence of the cyclical and secular growth trends being witnessed in the private credit market. Amid the rising global demand from investors, European institutions are still under-allocated.



Matt Oomen, Global Head of Distribution at BNY Mellon Investment Management, said, “This partnership gives our clients exposure to the benefits US private credit has to offer, whilst enabling CIFC to access our extensive, deep investor relationships across the regions, as well as some of the largest pools of capital available."



BK has been pursuing strategic buyouts and partnerships in order to expand its footprint globally and diversify its product offerings.



In September 2023, BNY Mellon entered into a partnership with a payments company, named Trustly, to launch an open banking payment solution, Bankify. The partnership will facilitate a seamless payment receival by organizations, with guaranteed funds for business receivables. In 2021, BNY Mellon acquired Optimal Asset Management.



Shares of BNY Mellon have rallied 30.1% over the past six months, outperforming the industry’s growth of 29.9%.



Other Banks Seeking Expansion in Private Credit

Last month, it was reported that JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM was on the verge of finalizing a partnership with FS Investments and Octagon Credit Investors. The deal is expected to diversify JPM’s investment solutions and boost offerings in the rapidly growing private credit space.



According to the people with knowledge of the matter, the talks are ongoing and the terms of a potential tie-up may be modified. The collaboration, if formed will not be just a merger of resources, rather it will result in alignment of expertise in the private credit space.



Similarly, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS, intending to capitalize on significant growth of the private credit industry, entered a partnership with Mubadala Investment, an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund. The companies will invest $1 billion in private credit deals in multiple Asia-Pacific markets, with a particular focus on India.



The funds will be deployed through a separately managed account, which will be managed by GS through its dedicated on-ground team in Asia and a global private credit team.

The expansion into the private credit space will likely drive Goldman’s revenue growth amid efforts to scale back its consumer banking business, along with focusing on its core strengths of investment banking, trading and asset management.

