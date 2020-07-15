BNY Mellon (BK) Beats on Q2 Earnings as Revenues Improve

Have you been eager to see how The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK performed in Q2 in comparison with the market expectations? Let’s quickly scan through the key facts from this New York-based financial services company’s earnings release this morning:



An Earnings Beat



BNY Mellon came out with earnings of $1.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents. The figure was on par with the prior year quarter.



Results benefited from rise in revenues and growth in assets balance.



How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?



You should note that the earnings estimate revisions for BNY Mellon depicted an optimistic stance prior to the earnings release. The Zacks Consensus Estimate moved 5.6% upward over the past seven days.



BNY Mellon has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company delivered positive surprises in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average beat of 8.6%.

Revenues Higher-than-Expected



BNY Mellon posted total revenues (GAAP basis) (excluding income from consolidated investment management funds) of $4.01 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.95 billion.



Key Statistics



Provision for credit losses was $143 million

Non-interest expenses were $2.69 billion, up 1% from the prior year

Assets under custody and/or administration were $37.3 billion, up 5% year over year

Share repurchases suspended during the quarter



What Zacks Rank Says



The estimate revisions that we discussed earlier have driven a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) for BNY Mellon. However, since the latest earnings performance is yet to be reflected in the estimate revisions, the rank is subject to change. While things apparently look favorable, it all depends on what sense the just-released report makes to the analysts.



Check back later for our full write up on this BNY Mellon earnings report!



