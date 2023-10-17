News & Insights

US Markets
BK

BNY Mellon beats profit estimates on boost from higher interest rates

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

October 17, 2023 — 06:33 am EDT

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.N beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit on Tuesday, as rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve bolstered the lender's income from loans.

Banks have been the biggest beneficiaries of the swiftest tightening of U.S. monetary policy in 40 years, aimed at reining in inflation. Last week, JPMorgan JPM.N, Wells Fargo WFC.N and Citigroup C.N beat analysts' estimates for the latest quarter and raised FY23 interest income forecasts.

BNY Mellon's net interest revenue for the reported quarter jumped nearly 10% to $1.02 billion, compared with $926 million a year earlier.

While higher interest rates have benefited banks, they have also deepened fears of more loan defaults, prompting lenders to maintain reserves on the sidelines.

New York-based BNY Mellon kept aside $3 million in provision for credit losses for the quarter. Meanwhile last year, it had released some reserves and reported a $30 million benefit.

On an adjusted basis, the bank reported a profit of $1.27 per share in the third quarter, comfortably beating analysts' average estimate of $1.15 per share, according to LSEG data.

Its total revenue rose 2% to $4.4 billion from a year earlier, while assets under custody or administration (AUC/A) rose 8.3% to $45.7 trillion, primarily reflecting higher market values, client inflows.

Average deposits fell 5.4% to $262.1 billion on a sequential basis.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BK
JPM
WFC
C

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.