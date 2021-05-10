BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, (DCF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 11, 2021

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, (DCF) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DCF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that DCF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.68, the dividend yield is 6.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DCF was $9.68, representing a -3.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.99 and a 49.16% increase over the 52 week low of $6.49.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DCF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.