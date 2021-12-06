BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, (DCF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 07, 2021

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, (DCF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DCF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that DCF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.47, the dividend yield is 6.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DCF was $9.47, representing a -5.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.99 and a 14.1% increase over the 52 week low of $8.30.

DCF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF).

