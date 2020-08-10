BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, (DCF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 11, 2020

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, (DCF) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DCF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that DCF the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.07, the dividend yield is 7.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DCF was $8.07, representing a -17.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.79 and a 75.43% increase over the 52 week low of $4.60.

This marks the 4th year that DCF the same dividend.

