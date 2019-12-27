BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, (DCF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, (DCF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.054 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DCF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that DCF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.2, the dividend yield is 7.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DCF was $9.2, representing a -4.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.60 and a 21.79% increase over the 52 week low of $7.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DCF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.