BNY Mellon Acquires Stake in American Rare Earths

American Rare Earths (AU:ARR) has released an update.
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has become a substantial holder in American Rare Earths Ltd, acquiring a significant 5.16% voting power with over 25 million ordinary shares. This development could influence the market dynamics for American Rare Earths and attract attention from investors interested in the rare earth sector.
