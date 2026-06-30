BNY Expands USDC Services to Strengthen Institutional Digital Finance

The Bank of New York Mellon BNY is reinforcing its digital asset strategy by deepening collaboration with Circle Internet Group CRCL. As part of this expanded relationship, USDC has become the first stablecoin supported on BNY’s digital asset custody platform, allowing institutional clients to securely hold, transfer, create and redeem the digital dollar within the bank’s ecosystem.



The move extends BNY’s existing role as the primary custodian of the reserves backing USDC while offering clients a unified gateway to both traditional and blockchain-based financial services.



Under the new offering, institutional customers can manage the complete USDC lifecycle through BNY by converting U.S. dollars into USDC and redeeming the stablecoin back into cash without leaving the bank’s custody framework. Integrating cash management with digital asset custody simplifies operations and provides institutions with the governance, security and operational resilience expected from a global custody leader.



BNY has also indicated that the platform will gradually support additional stablecoin issuers and broader digital cash use cases, reflecting its long-term commitment to blockchain-enabled financial infrastructure.



Kash Razzaghi, the chief commercial officer at Circle, said, “BNY has always been where institutional finance moves first, and making USDC the first stablecoin included in their new offering reflects the regulatory rigor Circle has built into USDC from day one. This is the next chapter in a longstanding relationship that now gives BNY clients connectivity between on-chain and traditional assets, within the infrastructure they already trust.”

How Is BNY Positioned to Benefit From Rising Stablecoin Adoption?

The initiative comes as regulatory clarity and growing institutional interest continue to accelerate the adoption of stablecoins for payments, cross-border transactions and financial settlement.



With USDC already among the world’s largest dollar-backed stablecoins, BNY’s enhanced capabilities position the bank to capture increasing demand from institutions seeking regulated access to digital assets.



By combining trusted custody services with blockchain connectivity, BNY is creating an operating model that bridges conventional finance and the evolving digital economy.

BNY & CRCL’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

In the past six months, shares of BNY have gained 23.9% while CRCL stock has lost 4.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, BNY carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and CRCL has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

BNY’s Competitive Landscape

Among BNY’s closest competitors, State Street STT has also been accelerating its digital asset strategy. The custody bank launched its digital asset platform in early 2026, integrating wallet management, custody and cash capabilities to support tokenized financial products across both public and private blockchain networks.



State Street has also partnered with digital asset infrastructure provider Taurus to strengthen its tokenization and digital custody offerings, enabling institutional clients to securely manage tokenized securities, digital cash and other blockchain-based assets. These initiatives underscore STT’s focus on building institutional-grade infrastructure as demand for tokenization, stablecoins and digital asset services continues to grow.

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BNY (BNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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