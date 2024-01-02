BNTX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BioNTech SE (Symbol: BNTX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $109.12, changing hands as high as $113.81 per share. BioNTech SE shares are currently trading up about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BNTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BNTX's low point in its 52 week range is $88.0001 per share, with $156.275 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $114.52.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.