BNSF train derails in Washington, spills diesel fuel -media

March 16, 2023 — 04:05 pm EDT

Written by Brijesh Patel for Reuters ->

March 16 (Reuters) - A BNSF Railway train derailed in Washington state on Thursday, spilling diesel fuel on tribal land along Puget Sound, according to local media reports.

Most of the 5,000 gallons (nearly 19,000 liters) of spilled diesel fuel leaked on the land side of the berm rather than toward the water, the reports said, citing the state Ecology Department.

