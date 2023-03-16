BNSF train derails in Washington, spills diesel fuel -media

March 16 (Reuters) - A BNSF Railway train derailed in Washington state on Thursday, spilling diesel fuel on tribal land along Puget Sound, according to local media reports.

Most of the 5,000 gallons (nearly 19,000 liters) of spilled diesel fuel leaked on the land side of the berm rather than toward the water, the reports said, citing the state Ecology Department.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

