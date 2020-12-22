BNSF Railway crude train derails in Washington state, causes fire on train

Dec 22 (Reuters) - A BNSF Railway train carrying crude oil derailed and caught fire near Custer, Washington, at around noon local time on Tuesday, the company said.

"Initial reports indicate that between three to five tank cars derailed and there are reports of a fire toward the end of the train," the company said in a tweet.

The Whatcom County Sheriff's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru)

