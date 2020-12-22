US Markets

BNSF Railway crude train derails in Washington state, causes fire

Contributor
Brijesh Patel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

A BNSF Railway train carrying crude oil derailed and caught fire near Custer, Washington, at around noon local time on Tuesday, the company said.

Adds company statement

Dec 22 (Reuters) - A BNSF Railway train carrying crude oil derailed and caught fire near Custer, Washington, at around noon local time on Tuesday, the company said.

No crew members on board were injured. An evacuation has been ordered for a half-mile radius around the incident location, in the vicinity of 7500 Portal Way, the Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N unit said in an email.

"Initial reports indicate that between three to five tank cars derailed and there are reports of a fire toward the end of the train," the company said.

BNSF, one of the largest railroad operators in North America, said it was working with local authorities to assess and mitigate the situation, and that the cause of the incident is under investigation.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular