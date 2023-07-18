BNS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax (Symbol: BNS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.98, changing hands as high as $50.26 per share. Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BNS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BNS's low point in its 52 week range is $45.26 per share, with $63.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.22.

