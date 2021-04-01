BNR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Burning Rock Biotech Ltd (Symbol: BNR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.98, changing hands as high as $27.42 per share. Burning Rock Biotech Ltd shares are currently trading up about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BNR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BNR's low point in its 52 week range is $18.64 per share, with $39.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.92.

