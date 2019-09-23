BNP's prime brokerage deal with Deutsche may transfer up to 1,000 staff

Updates with details, new dateline, new reporting credit

PARIS/FRANKFURT, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank'sDBKGn.DEdeal to transfer its prime brokerage business to BNP Paribas BNPP.PAcould see the move of up to 1,000 staff from the German lender to the French bank, a spokeswoman for BNP said on Monday.

The two banks announced on Monday that they had reached an agreement that aims to smoothe the transfer of the business, which serves hedge funds.

Under the agreement, Deutsche Bank will continue to operate the platform forglobal prime finance and electronic equities clients until the customers can be migrated to BNP.

Deutsche Bank said in July it had struck a preliminary agreement with BNP covering the business as part of its 7.4 billion euro ($8.16 billion) overhaul.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva in Paris, Tom Sims in Frankfurt; Additional reporting by Riham Alkousaa in Berlin; Editing by Tassilo Hummel and Thomas Escritt)

