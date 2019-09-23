BNP's prime brokerage deal with Deutsche may transfer up to 1,000 staff

Deutsche Bank's deal to transfer its prime brokerage business to BNP Paribas could see the move of up to 1,000 staff from the German lender to the French bank, a spokeswoman for BNP said on Monday.

The two banks announced on Monday that they had reached an agreement that aims to smoothe the transfer of the business, which serves hedge funds.

Under the agreement, Deutsche Bank will continue to operate the platform forglobal prime finance and electronic equities clients until the customers can be migrated to BNP.

Deutsche Bank said in July it had struck a preliminary agreement with BNP covering the business as part of its 7.4 billion euro ($8.16 billion) overhaul.

