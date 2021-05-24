BNPQY or CM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Banks - Foreign sector might want to consider either BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) or Canadian Imperial Bank (CM). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, both BNP Paribas SA and Canadian Imperial Bank are holding a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

BNPQY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.56, while CM has a forward P/E of 11.05. We also note that BNPQY has a PEG ratio of 0.75. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.04.

Another notable valuation metric for BNPQY is its P/B ratio of 0.59. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CM has a P/B of 1.69.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to BNPQY's Value grade of B and CM's Value grade of C.

Both BNPQY and CM are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that BNPQY is the superior value option right now.

