BNPQY or BNS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Banks - Foreign sector might want to consider either BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) or Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

BNP Paribas SA and Bank of Nova Scotia are both sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

BNPQY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.13, while BNS has a forward P/E of 10.52. We also note that BNPQY has a PEG ratio of 0.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BNS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.75.

Another notable valuation metric for BNPQY is its P/B ratio of 0.57. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, BNS has a P/B of 1.51.

Based on these metrics and many more, BNPQY holds a Value grade of B, while BNS has a Value grade of C.

Both BNPQY and BNS are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that BNPQY is the superior value option right now.

