BNPL lender Affirm to cut about 19% of its workforce

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Buy-now-pay-later lending firm Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM.O on Wednesday announced a restructuring plan to reduce about 500 employees, or about 19% of the company's workforce.
Shares of Affirm were down about 18% in aftermarket trade.
The move follows several other U.S. companies, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N and Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, laying off thousands of employees this year amid higher costs and a looming recession.
The San Francisco, California-based company expects to incur about $35 million to $39 million in total restructuring costs.
(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
