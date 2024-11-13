News & Insights

BNPL company Klarna confidentially files for U.S. IPO, Reuters reports

November 13, 2024 — 09:15 am EST

Buy now, pay later company Klarna has confidentially filed paperwork with the U.S. SEC for an IPO but the number of shares to be offered and the price range had yet to be determined, Reuters reports. The IPO will be one of the largest next year for a European company, according to the report, which adds that its valuation jumped to $46.5B from $5.5B in about two years following three funding rounds between mid-2020 and 2021. Publicly traded buy now, pay later providers include Affirm (AFRM), Block’s (SQ) Afterpay and PayPal (PYPL).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

