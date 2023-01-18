US Markets
BMO

BNP Paribas: regulatory approvals reached to complete sale of Bank of the West to BMO

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 18, 2023 — 01:40 am EST

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, France's biggest listed bank, said on Wednesday that it had received all the necessary regulatory approvals to complete its previously-announced sale of Bank of the West to Bank of Montreal BMO.TO.

BNP Paribas added that this transaction was expected to close on Feb 1.

Bank of Montreal had said in December 2021 that it would buy BNP Paribas' U.S. unit, Bank of the West, for $16.3 billion in its biggest deal ever, allowing the Canadian lender to double its footprint in the world's biggest economy, while giving France's largest bank a huge step up in firepower for deals.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.