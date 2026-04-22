BNP Paribas Upgrades Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2026, BNP Paribas upgraded their outlook for Keurig Dr Pepper (NasdaqGS:KDP) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.02% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Keurig Dr Pepper is $35.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 33.02% from its latest reported closing price of $26.54 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Keurig Dr Pepper is 15,830MM, a decrease of 4.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 857 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keurig Dr Pepper. This is an decrease of 902 owner(s) or 51.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KDP is 0.08%, an increase of 69.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.28% to 1,262,130K shares. The put/call ratio of KDP is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 98,454K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 114,760K shares , representing a decrease of 16.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 6.22% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 86,269K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,619K shares , representing an increase of 27.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 16.49% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 57,003K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,610K shares , representing an increase of 27.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 50.73% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 44,306K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,074K shares , representing a decrease of 28.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 10.68% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 31,802K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,615K shares , representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 10.38% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.