BNP Paribas Upgrades Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2026, BNP Paribas upgraded their outlook for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.44% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Exxon Mobil is $161.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $124.23 to a high of $195.30. The average price target represents an increase of 10.44% from its latest reported closing price of $146.42 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Exxon Mobil is 252,270MM, a decrease of 22.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,632 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exxon Mobil. This is an decrease of 1,054 owner(s) or 18.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XOM is 0.61%, an increase of 25.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.79% to 2,760,720K shares. The put/call ratio of XOM is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 95,923K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,154K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOM by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 75,152K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,315K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOM by 10.23% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 70,376K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,038K shares , representing a decrease of 6.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOM by 4.90% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 63,363K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 46,605K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,074K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOM by 6.01% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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