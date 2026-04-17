BNP Paribas Upgrades Chevron (CVX)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2026, BNP Paribas upgraded their outlook for Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.21% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Chevron is $206.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $166.65 to a high of $254.10. The average price target represents an increase of 12.21% from its latest reported closing price of $183.98 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Chevron is 154,419MM, a decrease of 16.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,056 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chevron. This is an decrease of 965 owner(s) or 19.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVX is 0.46%, an increase of 26.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.45% to 1,455,233K shares. The put/call ratio of CVX is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 130,156K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 122,065K shares , representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 2.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 43,613K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,478K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 4.73% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 36,037K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,076K shares , representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 1.85% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 26,295K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,046K shares , representing a decrease of 6.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 6.03% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 24,458K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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