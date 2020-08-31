BNP Paribas Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Bnp Paribas (Symbol: BNPQF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.21, changing hands as low as $44.09 per share. Bnp Paribas shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BNPQF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BNPQF's low point in its 52 week range is $26.58 per share, with $59.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.09.

