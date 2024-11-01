BNP Paribas SA Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings

BNP Paribas SA ( (BNPQY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information BNP Paribas SA presented to its investors.

BNP Paribas SA, a leading global financial services group based in France, operates across various sectors including Corporate & Institutional Banking, Investment & Protection Services, and Commercial & Personal Banking. It is known for its diversified and integrated model that spans multiple regions and service areas.

In its third-quarter 2024 earnings report, BNP Paribas announced a net income of €2,868 million, marking a 5.9% increase year-over-year. Revenues rose by 2.7% compared to the previous year, driven by strong performances in Corporate & Institutional Banking and Investment & Protection Services, despite challenges in the Commercial & Personal Banking sector.

Key highlights of the quarter include a robust financial structure, with a CET1 ratio of 12.7%, and significant growth in earnings per share by 11.2%. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division saw a 9.0% increase in revenues, with Global Markets and Securities Services showing strong growth. Investment & Protection Services also performed well, particularly in Asset Management and Insurance.

The company continues to implement operational efficiency measures, achieving €655 million in cost savings and maintaining a stable cost of risk at 32 basis points. The strategic repositioning with the planned acquisition of AXA IM aims to enhance the group’s long-term development.

Looking ahead, BNP Paribas confirms its 2024 trajectory, anticipating revenue growth of more than 2% over 2023, a positive jaws effect, and net income greater than the previous year’s distributable net income. The group remains focused on leveraging market opportunities and operational efficiencies to sustain its growth momentum.

