BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and, of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Headquartered in Paris, BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 45.76% so far this year. The company is currently shelling out a dividend of $2.01 per share, with a dividend yield of 4.49%. This compares to the Banks - Foreign industry's yield of 3.33% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.52%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.01 is up 9% from last year. Over the last 5 years, BNP Paribas SA has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 9.87%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. BNP Paribas's current payout ratio is 35%, meaning it paid out 35% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, BNPQY expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $5.61 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 0.54%.

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers its shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, BNPQY is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY)

