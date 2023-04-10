BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) closed the most recent trading day at $31.11, moving -0.51% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.06% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 4.8% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.

BNP Paribas SA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

BNPQY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.46 per share and revenue of $51.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.52% and -3.7%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BNP Paribas SA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.27% higher. BNP Paribas SA currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BNP Paribas SA has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.01 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.38.

Meanwhile, BNPQY's PEG ratio is currently 0.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.91 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY)

