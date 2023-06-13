BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) closed the most recent trading day at $30.61, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 8.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.76% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 5.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

BNP Paribas SA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.29 per share and revenue of $51.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +28.71% and -2.64%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BNP Paribas SA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.19% higher within the past month. BNP Paribas SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, BNP Paribas SA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.48, so we one might conclude that BNP Paribas SA is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that BNPQY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.96 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

