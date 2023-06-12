BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) closed the most recent trading day at $30.43, moving +0.83% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.93%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.71%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.73% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.

BNP Paribas SA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.29 per share and revenue of $51.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +28.71% and -2.64%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BNP Paribas SA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.19% higher. BNP Paribas SA is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, BNP Paribas SA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.71. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.49.

Also, we should mention that BNPQY has a PEG ratio of 0.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BNPQY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

