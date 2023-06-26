BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) closed at $30.18 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.07% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.42% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 1.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BNP Paribas SA as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.29 per share and revenue of $51.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +28.71% and -2.64%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BNP Paribas SA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BNP Paribas SA is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, BNP Paribas SA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.32, which means BNP Paribas SA is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that BNPQY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Foreign industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

