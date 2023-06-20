BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) closed the most recent trading day at $30.99, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.68% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BNP Paribas SA as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.29 per share and revenue of $51.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +28.71% and -2.64%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BNP Paribas SA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BNP Paribas SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BNP Paribas SA has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.83 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.54, which means BNP Paribas SA is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that BNPQY has a PEG ratio of 0.33 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Foreign industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

