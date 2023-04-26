BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) closed at $31.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.91% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 11.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.61%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BNP Paribas SA as it approaches its next earnings report date.

BNPQY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.51 per share and revenue of $51.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.73% and -3.7%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BNP Paribas SA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.29% higher. BNP Paribas SA is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, BNP Paribas SA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.24, which means BNP Paribas SA is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that BNPQY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.35. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.98 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

