BNP Paribas Q3 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - French lender BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK, BNP.L) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net income grew 10.3 percent to 2.76 billion euros from last year's 2.50 billion euros.

Adjusted net income amounted to 3.02 billion euros, up 16.4 percent from last year.

Pre-tax income rose 8.2 percent to 3.73 billion euros from 3.45 billion euros in the third quarter 2021.

Revenues gained 8 percent to 12.31 billion euros from 11.40 billion euros a year ago. At constant scope and exchange rates, revenues grew 4.9 percent.

