BNP Paribas Q3 Profit Declines, Revenues Rise - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - French lender BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK, BNP.L) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net income attributable to equity holders declined 8.8 percent to 1.94 billion euros from 2.12 billion euros last year. Excluding exceptional items, net income for the quarter increased 3.4 percent.

The Group's operating income grew 10 percent to 2.63 billion euros from 2.39 billion euros last year. It was up by 6.1 percent for the operating divisions.

Revenues for the quarter rose 5.3 percent to 10.90 billion euros from 10.35 billion euros in the year-ago period. Revenues increased 4.0 percent at constant scope and exchange rates.

Looking ahead, BNP Paribas said that the Group is actively finalizing its 2020 plan while strengthening its internal control and compliance system.

