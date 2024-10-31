BNP Paribas Q3 Net Income Rises, Revenues Up 2.7%; Confirms 2024 Trajectory

(RTTNews) - BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK, BNP.L) reported third quarter net income, Group share, of 2.87 billion euros, up 5.9% from a year ago. Earnings per share was 2.38 euros, up 11.2%. Group revenues were 11.94 billion euros, up 2.7% on a distributable basis, driven by the diversified and integrated model: very good performance at CIB and IPS.

BNP Paribas confirmed its 2024 trajectory: revenues up by more than 2%; and net income, Group share higher than 2023 distributable net income. The Group noted that an update of the 2026 outlook taking into account the redeployment of capital will be given on the publication of the 2024 annual results.

