BNP Paribas Q2 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - French lender BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK, BNP.L) reported Friday that its second-quarter net income attributable to equity holders grew 9.1 percent to 3.18 billion euros from last year's 2.91 billion euros.

Adjusted net income was 3.26 billion euros, an 18.5 percent increase from the prior year.

Pre-tax income rose 7.4 percent to 4.50 billion euros and Group operating income was 4.27 billion euros, up 12.7 percent.

Revenues were 12.78 billion euros, a growth of 8.5 percent from last year's 11.78 billion euros.

